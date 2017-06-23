MTP Daily 06/23/17

MTP Daily--June 23, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

WaPo: US intel 'captured Putin's specific instructions' on 2016 hack
4 hours 13 min ago
Rep. Cicilline rips Trump over Mueller-Comey friendship remark
2 hours 13 min ago
Greta: Believe it or not, Washington can get things done
1 hour 36 min ago
Bernie Sanders on health care bill: Thousands will die
6 hours 14 min ago
Sen. Wyden: GOP health care bill 'a big con job'
3 hours 8 min ago
Senate investigating Loretta Lynch conduct during Clinton email probe
Poll: More Americans believe Comey over Trump
Evan McMullin: Russia attack on our democracy 'not partisan'
Tim Ryan: Dems have a branding issue
Maddow: GOP cuts to Medicaid a threat to liberty

