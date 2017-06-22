MTP Daily 06/22/17

MTP Daily--June 22, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Senate GOP unveils health care bill, faces backlash
6 hours 10 min ago
Paul Ryan's challenger: Ryan not listening, Trump untrustworthy
3 hours 43 min ago
Lawrence: We may not have heard the end of tapes and Trump
4 hours 26 min ago
Murphy: Now is the time to be heard on health care
5 hours 5 min ago
Report: Voter data manipulated in 2016 hacks
4 hours 31 min ago
Hayes: Trump’s tapes claim was 'a preposterous bluff'
Trump tweets there are no Comey tapes, Dems scoff
Trump properties flourishing after POTUS' many visits
Markey: Trump ‘can’t stop’ demeaning the presidency
Nancy Pelosi in trouble with the Democrats?

