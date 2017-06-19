MTP Daily 06/19/17

MTP Daily--June 19, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

U.S. student freed from North Korea has died
14 hours 49 min ago
Jon Ossoff responds to Trump's attacks
8 hours 55 min ago
Fresh subpoena hints at direction of Russia investigation
10 hours 20 min ago
Lawrence: Trump has the worst lawyers of any president
9 hours 43 min ago
Bernie Sanders "speechless" over secret GOP health care bill
11 hours 41 min ago
Ad in Georgia election ties Dems to Scalise shooting
Who is the real Jared Kushner?
Georgia special election a test of Trump's political currency
MaddowBlog: GOPers aren't lining up to work for Trump
Senate Democrats still in the dark over health care bill

