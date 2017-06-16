MTP Daily 06/16/17

MTP Daily--June 16, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hung jury: Bill Cosby sexual assault trial ends in mistrial
Lawrence: Trump's tweets are destroying his presidency
15 hours 17 min ago
Trump assembles odd mix of defense lawyers
16 hours 21 min ago
CIA Dir. Pompeo ducks query from Senate committee
16 hours 4 min ago
Are world leaders trolling Donald Trump?
13 hours 45 min ago
Feinstein: Trump doesn't seem to think law applies to him
Trump confirms FBI probe, blames 'man who told me to fire' Comey
Matthews: Trump has a very short fuse
Congressman: Trump is ‘on the verge of a meltdown’
Trump appoints son's wedding planner to HUD position

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL