MTP Daily--June 14, 2017

WaPo: Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice
3 hours 17 min ago
Rep. Steve Scalise, 4 others shot at GOP baseball practice
What it means that Trump is under investigation
3 hours 21 min ago
Fmr. Giffords intern: 'I refuse to be terrorized'
2 hours 46 min ago
Rep. DeSantis recalls chilling interaction with gunman
5 hours 14 min ago
Matthews: Our views on guns show us how different we are
At what point would House GOP turn on Trump?
Video shows moment of Scalise shooting in Alexandria
Dem. Rep: Leaders 'responsible' for setting positive tone
Members of Congress 'visibly emotional' after shooting

