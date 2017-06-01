MTP Daily 06/01/17

MTP Daily--June 1, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump pulls U.S. out of Paris Climate Accord
2 hours 38 min ago
Matthews: Trump decries science for votes
3 hours 58 sec ago
Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto: We'll follow Paris Agreement
3 hours 36 min ago
Is Trump's mission to undo Obama's legacy?
5 hours 57 min ago
Report: From start, Trump pushed to lift Russia sanctions
2 hours 23 min ago
Kerry: Leaving Paris Accord 'shameful' moment for U.S.
Rumsfeld: Putin shouldn’t be encouraged to ‘make mischief’
GOP Sen. on climate deal: We don't want nations 'lecturing' us
Bill Nye: You can't build a wall around carbon emissions
Biden Ex-Chief of Staff: ‘He might well run for president'

