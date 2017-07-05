MTP Daily 07/05/17

MTP Daily--July 5, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Haley condemns N. Korea's 'reckless' missile launch
44 states refuse to comply with Trump voter fraud panel
4 hours 14 min ago
Matthews: We want an end to Putin's behavior
1 hour 45 min ago
Fmr. Amb.: Trump needs diplomacy strategy, 'not just a tweet'
4 hours 39 min ago
Virginia Gov: Trump campaign rhetoric 'has hit reality'
4 hours 9 min ago
What are U.S. military options with North Korea?
After N. Korea missile test, what does Kim Jon-Un really want?
CA Sec. State: Won't 'legitimize' Trump's 'debunked' voter fraud claim
State Dept. gears moving slowly, frustrating Tillerson
Senator renews calls for Russia sanctions

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL