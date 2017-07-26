MTP Daily 07/26/17

MTP Daily--July 26, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate rejects straight repeal of Obamacare
3 hours 30 min ago
Trump bans transgender people from serving in military
3 hours 44 min ago
Duckworth: Trump actions on transgender ban 'sickening'
2 hours 40 min ago
CBO: 'Skinny repeal' would increase premiums by 20%
2 hours 28 min ago
Trump donates $100K to Education Dept. after cutting $9 billion
2 hours 19 min ago
Himes: What if Chelsea Clinton had that Russia meeting?
Republicans split on Sessions-Trump feud
Here’s what we’re Googling in the age of Trump
Is Trump destroying civic norms?
Trump: Thousands of new manufacturing jobs headed to U.S.

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL