MTP Daily 07/21/17

MTP Daily--July 21, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

WaPo: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador
3 hours 39 min ago
Maxine Waters: I'm shocked Sessions hasn't resigned
2 hours 41 min ago
Sean Spicer quits post as White House Press Secretary
3 hours 47 min ago
Can Trump pardon himself?
2 hours 13 min ago
WATCH: President Obama grills Anthony Scaramucci
2 hours 5 min ago
Even GOP Senators don’t know what’s in health care bill
Hewitt on Sessions: If it's true, he should resign
WSJ: Kushner discloses more assets in revised financial filing
Is Bannon’s job in jeopardy after Spicer resignation?
Scaramucci announces Huckabee-Sanders as Press Sec.

