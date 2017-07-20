MTP Daily 07/20/17

MTP Daily--July 20, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

WaPo: Trump seeks advice on pardoning himself, family members
2 hours 44 min ago
Maddow: If Trump wants to fire Mueller, he'll have to fire Sessions first
3 hours 10 min ago
Trump to Mueller: My personal finances are a ‘red line’
3 hours 56 min ago
AP: Trump aides worried about Putin bromance
4 hours 51 min ago
Mar-a-Lago hires foreign workers during Made in America Week
3 hours 28 min ago
6 months in, Trump no longer thinks governing is so easy
3 hours 17 min ago
O.J. Simpson granted parole after serving 9 years in prision
Dan Rather: There's going to be a constitutional crisis
Matthews: Trump thinks he's above the law
More shoes to drop as Russia investigation escalates

