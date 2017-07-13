MTP Daily 07/13/17

MTP Daily--July 13, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lewandowski: Notion of Trump campaign, Russia collusion is 'preposterous'
5 hours 58 min ago
Kushner revises security docs, adding more than 100 names
3 hours 55 min ago
Revised Senate health bill keeps deep Medicaid cuts
3 hours 44 min ago
Chris Hayes: Why Kellyanne Conway said 'yet'
2 hours 55 min ago
Donald Trump knows what 'a lot of people don’t know'
2 hours 28 min ago
Joy Reid: Trump can make Republicans accept anything
Rep. Swalwell: We will learn truth about Trump & Russia
Trump: Trump Jr.'s meeting 'standard in politics'
Trump tells French First Lady she's 'in such good shape'
Newest health care bill loses two GOP Senators’ support

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL