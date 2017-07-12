MTP Daily 07/12/17

MTP Daily--July 12, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

GOP in crisis over Trump Jr.-Russia email revelation
6 hours 17 min ago
Lawrence: Kushner letting Trump Jr. take the fall
6 hours 32 min ago
WSJ: Intel cites Trump-Russia timeline starting in spring 2015
7 hours 39 min ago
What everyone missed in the Donald Trump Jr. emails
8 hours 47 min ago
GOP Rep. dodges question of if he'd accept Russian help
8 hours 58 min ago
What did the President know and when did he know it?
Matthews: Trump is surrounded by scandal
Donald Trump: 'God is the ultimate'
Senate health care bill seems to be losing votes
Rep. Swalwell: We need more Republicans to step up

