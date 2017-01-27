MTP Daily 01/27/17

MTP Daily--January 27, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the new Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump signs orders on 'extreme vetting,' expanding military
7 hours 41 min ago
California AG: I will find ways to stop Trump's wall
6 hours 50 min ago
Walker praises Trump’s ‘top-notch’ cabinet
6 hours 5 min ago
Retired Army Gen.: We don’t know what ‘extreme vetting’ means
6 hours 21 min ago
Sen Franken on resisting: 'We have a strategy'
1 day 2 hours ago
'I don't need Steve Bannon's permission to do my job'
MaddowBlog: What most voters, Trump’s WH aides have in common
Pres. Trump's first negotiation was a humiliation
'Please grow up,': Fmr. Mexican pres. implores Trump
Trump favor for unpopular Russia questioned

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL