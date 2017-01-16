MTP Daily 01/16/17

MTP Daily--January 16, 2017

MLK III: 'Very constructive meeting' with Trump
7 hours 30 min ago
Chris: ‘I refuse not to be an optimist’
1 hour 18 min ago
Will Trump resolve feud with Lewis before inauguration?
2 hours 37 min ago
Sanders on ACA repeal: Devil is in the details
5 hours 43 min ago
Will House GOP embrace Trump’s health insurance plan?
3 hours 54 min ago
Growing list of Dems boycotting Trump's inauguration
Loretta Lynch: I have confidence in the FBI
Joe: Do not strike out at John Lewis
NSA chief: Russia's behavior becoming increasingly aggressive
Mexican business cashing in on deportations

