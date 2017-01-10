MTP Daily 01/10/17

MTP Daily--January 10, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that looks ahead to the new Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

In farewell speech, Obama warns against 'challenges to democracy'
Bombshell report on Trump's Russia briefing
3 hours 16 min ago
Sessions faces tough questions during confirmation hearing
2 hours 54 min ago
Roof sentenced to death for Charleston church massacre
6 hours 25 min ago
Gen. Kelly set to be first non-civilian DHS secretary
7 hours 53 min ago
Maddow: Trump skimps on crucial vetting of nominees
Sessions: Racist caricature of me not accurate then or now
Streisand on Trump: 'You can't trust anything he says'
Trump fires inaugural announcer, on the job since '57
Sen. Booker: 'Necessary to speak out against' Sessions

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL