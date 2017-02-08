MTP Daily 02/08/17

MTP Daily--February 8, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the new Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Sessions confirmed as AG amid partisan acrimony
2 hours 8 min ago
Tim Kaine: I wake up thinking I'm in an alternate reality
2 hours 53 min ago
Chris: Just another day in politics for Trump
3 hours 6 min ago
Sherrod Brown: 'Republicans are scared of Trump'
2 hours 8 min ago
SCOTUS pick calls Trump attacks on judges 'demoralizing'
5 hours 6 min ago
Sanders: McConnell owes Warren an apology
Fmr. CIA head: ‘Start over’ on counterterror strategy
Warren: Republicans don't want to hear the facts
Palmieri: Protesters aren't angry, 'they're scared'
