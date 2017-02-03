MTP Daily 02/03/17

MTP Daily--February 3, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the new Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues.

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's immigration ban
58 min 48 sec ago
Spicer: Iran's actions won't go unchecked
2 hours 30 min ago
DeVos future uncertain as Senate vote looms
7 hours 26 min ago
Over 100,000 visas revoked after immigration ban
Gov. Brewer: DeVos is the 'right choice'
7 hours 22 min ago
Conway cites false 'Bowling Green Massacre'
Leaks throw Trump White House into chaos
Trump to roll back financial regulations
Lawmakers work to smooth U.S.-Australia relationship
How Trump administration has changed two weeks in

