MTP Daily 02/22/17

MTP Daily--February 22, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WH reverses transgender bathroom protections
6 hours 22 min ago
Michael Moore explains how to stop Donald Trump
6 hours 4 min ago
Angry town hall crowds confront GOP
6 hours 51 min ago
The good, the bad and the ugly of Trump's 1st month
7 hours 8 min ago
Mental health experts say Trump is unfit to serve
1 day 4 hours ago
Trump's trips to Florida costing taxpayers millions
Deadline arrives for Dakota Access protesters to leave
Smugglers sneaking drugs into US through legal ports
Is Steve Bannon going against the wishes of Trump?
Dem Rep: Multiple GOP won't fund 'stupid' wall

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL