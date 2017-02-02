MTP Daily 02/02/17

MTP Daily--February 2, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the new Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

U.S. warns Israel to stop announcing new settlements
3 hours 46 min ago
Sources contradict White House on Yemen raid
1 hour 45 min ago
Conway: Trump is 'enacting policy on behalf of a nation'
3 hours 24 min ago
Sen. Murphy: Nobody is scared of Trump
2 hours 40 min ago
Trump to Prayer Breakfast: 'Pray' for Arnold's ratings
11 hours 56 min ago
Tim Kaine: Trump is strengthening our enemies
Clinton campaign manager: 'Need to respect the result'
Is Trump's foreign policy descending into chaos?
Treasury Department easing sanctions on Russia
GOP Senator: I'll vote against Betsy Devos

