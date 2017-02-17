MTP Daily 02/17/17

MTP Daily--February 17, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the new Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Chuck: A 'toxic fog' is descending on U.S. politics
5 hours 2 min ago
Rep. Jeffries: Steve Bannon is 'a stone cold racist'
7 hours 43 min ago
Rep. Burgess: Lack of bipartisan effort sank Obamacare
3 hours 35 min ago
How can Trump woo labor away from Democrats?
4 hours 43 min ago
Joe: Trump is the first sore winner we've ever seen
15 hours 47 min ago
April Ryan: My phone won’t stop ringing
Maddow: What it looks like when a president fails
Chuck Todd: Why won't Trump denounce anti-Semitism?
Report: Flynn may have committed felony
Trump loses again as travel ban dies in court

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL