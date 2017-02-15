MTP Daily 02/15/17

MTP Daily--February 15, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the new Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Does Sarandon still think Trump can bring the revolution?
5 hours 7 min ago
Rep. thinks Trump's 'Kremlin Clan' will lead to impeachment
4 hours 40 min ago
Roger Stone: I have no contacts in Russia
4 hours 51 min ago
Mika explains why she won't book Kellyanne Conway
18 hours 35 min ago
Puzder withdraws nomination for Secretary of Labor
Bipartisan demands for probe into Flynn's Russia calls grow
Is Trump moving from two state solution in Middle East?
Tom Perez makes his case for DNC Chair position
Trump dodges question about links to Russia
Mika: This looks like the steps leading to total meltdown

