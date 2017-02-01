MTP Daily 02/01/17

MTP Daily--February 1, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the new Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues.

Democratic base: Obstruct every Trump nominee
1 hour 30 min ago
The erosion of the Senate's rules & procedures
1 hour 36 sec ago
Why did Trump's Yemen raid go wrong?
1 hour 17 min ago
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State
6 hours 42 min ago
Parent on Betsy DeVos: 'I'm frightened'
6 hours 20 min ago
Sen. Blumenthal has 'very deep' concerns about Gorsuch
Mark Cuban: Trump sets the bar low
Massachusetts fights Trump executive order on immigration
What exactly is the "America-first" agenda?
Women's march inspires female Dems to engage more

