MTP Daily 12/29/16

MTP Daily--December 29, 2016

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that looks ahead to the new Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Analyst: Stunning for Trump to wait for intel
4 hours 14 min ago
Truth-squad needed for Trump's claims?
2 hours 21 min ago
School board demands Paladino resign
2 hours 7 min ago
Fmr. Rockette: Dancing at inaug is moral issue
3 hours 5 min ago
Obama: Russia's actions should be alarming
8 hours 25 min ago
Paul Ryan: Russia sanctions 'overdue'
Rep.: Trump is violating the Logan Act
Dems demand Trump cabinet tax returns
Trump taking credit where credit is 'NOT' due
MaddowBlog: Trump pulls same trick, it keeps working

