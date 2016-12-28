MTP Daily 12/28/16

MTP Daily--December 28, 2016

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that looks ahead to the new Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

White House claims it's ready to punish Russia
1 hour 17 min ago
Trump tweets 'Thanks Donald' to himself
14 hours 30 min ago
Kerry: Leaders 'won't be swayed by tweets'
8 hours 11 min ago
8-year-old transgender boy asked to leave Cub Scouts
Waters on Trump: Americans can't trust him
2 days 6 hours ago
MaddowBlog: 99 senators reject Trump's Russia line
Could Trump tweet us into nuclear war?
A Palestinian perspective on Kerry's speech
MaddowBlog: Sessions faces civil forfeiture questions
Dems consider using GOP tactics against them

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL