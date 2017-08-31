MTP Daily 08/31/17

MTP Daily--August 31, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

IRS 'specialized, secretive investigative' unit aiding Mueller
5 hours 45 min ago
WSJ: Trump lawyers lay out case against obstruction
8 hours 45 min ago
Trump DACA decision threatens swath of U.S.
5 hours 57 min ago
Tubman $20 bill not a priority of Jackson-loving Trump WH
5 hours 50 min ago
State Dept. plays bad cop to Trump's good cop on Russia
4 hours 25 min ago
Eight more explosions expected at Texas chemical plant
Obama's top lawyer: Mueller has assembled best team in 'history'
WaPo: Trump chafes at new chief of staff
Gov. Kasich and Gov. Hickenlooper are trying to save Obamacare
Trump nominates DeVry dean to Education Dept. post

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL