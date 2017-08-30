MTP Daily 08/30/17

MTP Daily--August 30, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Mueller teaming up with NY Atty. General
2 hours 6 min ago
Rather: Trump runs the risk of being irrelevant
1 hour 43 min ago
Trump vows 'real tax reform for everyday Americans'
3 hours 51 min ago
How federal flood insurance made Harvey even worse
1 hour 29 min ago
Could Trump issue pardons in Russia probe?
2 hours 29 min ago
Death toll climbs to 21 as Harvey blasts coast
3 hours 6 min ago
Ivanka ditches equal-pay initiative despite campaigning for it
3 hours 29 min ago
Focus group blasts Trump as 'unfit'
2 hours 43 min ago
As Congress returns, what's next on Capitol Hill?
Pastor Joel Osteen defends church's response to Harvey

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL