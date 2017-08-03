MTP Daily 08/03/17

MTP Daily--August 3, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Mueller convenes grand jury in Russia probe
3 hours 22 min ago
W. Virginia's Dem. Gov. switches parties hours after GOP attack
1 hour 39 min ago
Trump Tower too pricey for the Secret Service
1 hour 34 min ago
Bipartisan efforts aim to block Trump from firing Mueller
2 hours 4 min ago
NH Sen: We don't need insults from Trump -- we need help
2 hours 51 min ago
Trump tax expert: Trump-Russia money trail leads to Iceland
Republicans push back at Trump tweet on Russia
Matthews: Trump's reckoning with Mueller draws closer
Dem Rep: GOP hijacking house probe on Trump-Russia
Vox: Top FBI officials could testify against Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL