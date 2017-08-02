MTP Daily 08/02/17

MTP Daily--August 2, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump lashes out at military advisers: 'We're losing'
1 hour 6 min ago
Tillerson fears Moscow anger over counter-propaganda initiative
2 hours 28 min ago
Al Gore on Trump admin.: Last week was like 'Game of Thrones'
2 hours 38 min ago
Trump falsely claims Boy Scouts called to praise his speech
2 hours 43 min ago
Immigration: The one area where Trump is succeeding
3 hours 18 min ago
Corey Lewandowski lies about pushing client's interests
Matthews: Trump is trying to stop Mueller
WH: Insulting to call Trump's immigration plan racist
Will Trump-Russia probe lead to a "constitutional crisis"?
Affirmative action debate rages in era of Trump

