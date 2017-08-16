MTP Daily 08/16/17

MTP Daily--August 16, 2017

MTP Daily--August 16, 2017

Who are the people who rallied in Charlottesville?
1 hour 46 min ago
Chuck Todd: The president has lost his moral authority
5 hours 20 min ago
Col. Wilkerson: We may see GOP commit suicide
2 hours 55 sec ago
Trump officials dodge questions about President's comments
2 hours 59 min ago
Frederick Douglass: How to deal with 'treacherous president'
1 hour 38 min ago
Fmr. diplomat: 'This president dirties people close to him'
Matthews: Republicans aren't standing up to Trump
Historian: We must confront 'vanilla-ISIS terrorists' on the right
Ruhle: CEOs had decided to quit Trump’s council prior to tweet
Counter-protester: Alt-right came with 'intention' of starting trouble

