MTP Daily 04/06/17

MTP Daily--April 6, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

U.S. launches missiles at Syria after chemical attack
1 hour 22 min ago
Officials confirm 59 Tomahawk missiles launched at single target in Syria
Marco Rubio: This was not a symbolic strike
25 min 14 sec ago
Schiff: 'None of what we're doing in Syria is authorized'
58 min 43 sec ago
Clinton called for attack on Syrian airfields hours before strike
McCain: Trump 'clearly being tested' by Putin in Syria
Jared Kushner: Trump's new Mr. Fix-It
What's the political impact of the nuclear option?
Joe: What the WH did is worse than firing Bannon
Why won't Trump play golf with the Chinese leader?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL