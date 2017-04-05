MTP Daily 04/05/17

MTP Daily--April 5, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maxine Waters: 'O'Reilly needs to go to jail'
14 hours 2 min ago
Steve Bannon removed from WH National Security Council
22 hours 30 min ago
Mike Pence's curious strategy on health care
15 hours 22 min ago
Merkley pulls all-nighter protesting Gorsuch
16 hours 45 min ago
Gowdy: Criminal accusations ‘not constructive’ to Russia probe
15 hours 51 min ago
Lisa Bloom: Trump defending Bill O'Reilly 'disgusting'
POTUS hovers under 40% in latest approval polls
Greta: What should we do about Syria?
Corker: Syria chemical attacks a 'wake up call' for Trump
Trump condemns Syrian attack, shifts blame to Obama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL