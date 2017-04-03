MTP Daily 04/03/17

MTP Daily--April 3, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Former Trump adviser duped by Russian spies
10 hours 23 min ago
Matthews: This presidency resembles nothing before it
11 hours 24 min ago
WaPo: Secret meeting with Trump supporter and Russian official
12 hours 22 min ago
Democrats have votes to block SCOTUS nomination
13 hours 58 min ago
The Trump administration's ethical quagmires
10 hours 52 min ago
Inside Trump’s meeting with NBC News
Grassley: Democrats ‘can’t lay a glove’ on Gorsuch
Potential conflicts of interest for Ivanka Trump, Kushner
Scarborough: He's president and all he does is watch TV
Dems eye GA special election as referendum on Trump admin

