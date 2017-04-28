MTP Daily 04/28/17

MTP Daily--April 28, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

North Korea test-fires another ballistic missile
3 hours 34 min ago
Moore on Trump: ‘I want the 6-year-old off the highway’
1 hour 18 min ago
Matthews: Trump brags but he doesn't actually perform
2 hours 29 min ago
Flynn’s former top deputy 'apoplectic' over foreign payment
2 hours 59 min ago
What happens if China won’t help U.S. with North Korea?
3 hours 26 min ago
Watch: Trump’s First 100 Days in 360 Seconds
Congress passes short-term funding bill, avoid shutdown
Reuters reporter gives behind the scenes look at interview with Trump
Trump to NRA: '8-year assault' on 2nd Amendment is over
Trump on presidency: 'I thought it would be easier'

