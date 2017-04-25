MTP Daily 04/25/17

MTP Daily--April 25, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues.

Judge blocks Trump order to cut sanctuary city funding
7 hours 22 min ago
Will Michael Flynn go to jail?
9 hours 45 min ago
Matthews on Ivanka’s WH role: 'Its un-American'
10 hours 24 min ago
Limbaugh slams Trump for 'caving' on border wall
7 hours 44 min ago
Chaffetz scolds Flynn: ‘You can’t do this’
11 hours 36 min ago
'Phony numbers & front groups' among Trump inauguration donors
NBC/WSJ Poll: Trump losing electorate as agenda struggles
Trump compares his high TV ratings to 9/11 coverage
Trump’s mostly empty government
GOP Rep: Possible 'one week extension’ to avoid shutdown

