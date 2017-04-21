MTP Daily 04/21/17

MTP Daily--April 21, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Chris Matthews: All eyes are on France this weekend
2 hours 28 min ago
Conflict of interest? Trump companies sitting on $250M+ of property
1 hour 55 min ago
Maddow: Report shows Russian govt role in US election
1 day 1 hour ago
Jeff Sessions says NYC is soft on crime
1 hour 46 min ago
Protester suing Trump over rally violence speaks out
3 hours 53 min ago
Inside Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign
Sessions: I 'wasn't diminishing' federal judge or Hawaii
Chuck: Trump's conflicts of interest hard to ignore
What’s so special about the first 100 days?
MaddowBlog: Why Trump's quiet meeting with former Colombian presidents matters

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL