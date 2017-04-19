MTP Daily 04/19/17

MTP Daily--April 19, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Warren: Trump will deliver knock-out blow to middle class
2 hours 9 min ago
Lisa Bloom on O'Reilly's firing: 'We persisted'
1 hour 33 min ago
First DREAMer deported under Trump
2 hours 47 min ago
Chaffetz: 'There's more to life' than being in Congress
5 hours 16 min ago
Fox: Bill O'Reilly Out At Fox News
4 hours 34 min ago
Rev. Al Sharpton: O'Reilly promoted white nationalism
The Trump administration's missing 'armada'
Matthews: What 21st Century Fox did was right
MaddowBlog: Spicer’s newest trick? Debating the meaning of the word ‘is’
Inside ISIS’ persecution of Christians in Iraq

