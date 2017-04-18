MTP Daily--April 18, 2017

MTP Daily 04/18/17

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Professor predicts Trump impeachment 'very likely'
13 hours 17 min ago
Sanders: I don't consider myself a Democrat
1 hour 20 min ago
Matthews: Trump obsessed with Georgia special election
1 hour 51 min ago
Fleet Trump sent to Korea not actually there
1 hour 6 min ago
Is Trump actually immune from rally violence lawsuit?
3 hours 24 min ago
Waters: I didn't call for Trump impeachment, but we need info
Facebook grapples with dark side of live video
Greta: My first 100 days at MSNBC
GOP Rep.: Congress hasn't been briefed on preemptive N. Korea strike
MaddowBlog: Ivanka meets Chinese pres., receives trademarks

