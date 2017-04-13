MTP Daily 04/13/17

MTP Daily--April 13, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

U.S. may launch strike if N. Korea reaches for nuclear trigger
Chris: Trump's troublinig choice of words
4 hours 36 min ago
Mar-a-Lago kitchen hit with 13 health code violations
3 hours 53 min ago
Roger Stone: Bannon is "alone" in the White House
8 hours 17 min ago
U.S. drops largest non-nuclear bomb on ISIS target
11 hours 45 min ago
Panetta: It's not Trump's military
Did FBI & CIA ignore warning signs of Trump's Russia ties?
MaddowBlog: Trump is still learning what most already know
MaddowBlog: GOP rep asks wrong question at town hall
Lawrence: The madman is still loose in the White House

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL