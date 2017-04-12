MTP Daily 04/12/17

MTP Daily--April 12, 2017

MTP Daily is a public affairs program hosted by Chuck Todd that follows the Trump administration and features the top news-makers of the day as they analyze and break down the issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sanders: Dems will win if we mobilize & educate
1 hour 56 min ago
Tillerson: Putin and I 'frankly discussed' relationship
9 hours 1 min ago
Chris Matthews on Trump’s ignorance of history
2 hours 52 min ago
Rep. Lewis to Dems: 'Keep the faith'
2 hours 5 min ago
Bill O'Reilly is taking a 'vacation' - but will he return?
2 hours 21 min ago
Trump's opinion of Putin 'getting a little icier'
Manafort may register as a foreign agent
McFaul: Trump ‘more mysterious’ to Putin than ever before
Jon Ossoff: 'Grassroots organizers' are true Dem party leaders
'If Trump cared about Syrians he wouldn't ban them'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL