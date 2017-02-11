02/11/17

Mike Flynn’s Russia Calls Under Scrutiny

NBC's Ken Dilanian joins Chuck Todd to discuss the possible political and legal problems with Flynn’s communication with Russia before Inauguration Day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

