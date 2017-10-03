MTP Daily 10/03/17

Mark Kelly on Vegas Shooting: People Have a Right to Safety

On MTP Daily Captain Mark Kelly, former astronaut and Gabby Giffords’ husband, asks if after the mass shooting in Vegas is not the time to discuss gun control, when is? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump compares hurricane death tolls in Puerto Rico
5 hours 55 min ago
New details emerge about the guns used in Vegas shooting
3 hours 27 min ago
Trump: Las Vegas shooter a 'sick,' 'demented' man
10 hours 8 min ago
How the Vegas gunman modified guns to make them more lethal
3 hours 27 min ago
Trump and San Juan Mayor meet in Puerto Rico
5 hours 30 min ago
Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't talk about guns'
19 hours 58 min ago
Musician reveals he met a victim backstage before Vegas shooting
A Vegas survivor makes a remarkable journey home
Trump visits Puerto Rico, can he strike the right tone?
How did Vegas gunman fire with such power?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL