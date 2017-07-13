07/13/17

Lewandowski: Notion of Trump campaign and Russia collusion is ...

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski sits down with Chuck to discuss accusations of the Trump campaign's collusion with Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

