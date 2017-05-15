MTP Daily 05/15/17

Leahy: If Trump Has Tapes ‘Let’s Hear What He Said’

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) joins MTP Daily to discuss the fallout after President Trump’s firing of James Comey and whether he will try to block Trump’s FBI pick if a special prosecutor isn’t named. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

