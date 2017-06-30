MTP Daily 06/30/17

Katy Tur's Deep Dive Inside the Trump Psyche

NBC's Katy Tur takes a look at the man behind the tweets with Trump biographer Gwenda Blair. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: WH wanted apology to make Nat'l Enquirer story disappear
11 hours 46 min ago
At least one person wounded, one shooter dead at Bronx hospital
3 hours 39 min ago
Mika responds to Trump's tweets
12 hours 3 min ago
Sen. outlines proposal to unbundle repeal and replace efforts
GOP Gov. says repeal and delay 'doesn't sound like a good idea'
8 hours 45 min ago
Trump: Repeal Obamacare, replace later
WSJ reporter: GOP operative sought Russian hacker help
Sanders: GOP hasn't had 'courage' to hold hearings
Republicans face a daunting Summer agenda
Rep. Lee: After 16 yrs, fight to repeal use of force pays off

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL