MTP Daily 03/02/17

Kaine: AG Sessions Recusal 'Isn't Enough'

Senator Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton's running mate, says AG Sessions' recusal from the Russia hacking investigations is necessary, but not enough in getting to the bottom of the issue. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

AG Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigations
Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions has 'eroded' trust of the office
2 hours 21 min ago
Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions
Sen. King: Very serious to charge Sessions with perjury
5 hours 38 min ago
How Putin's biggest backer turned biggest enemy
19 hours 21 min ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for AG Sessions to resign
MaddowBlog: Trump's claims about Yemen raid run into conflicting evidence
House Republican suggests Sessions should recuse himself
'I have not met with any Russians,' Sessions says
Senator Franken: Sessions should recuse himself

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL