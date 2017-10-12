10/12/17
John Kelly Steps Up To The Podium
In case you missed it, today was White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's first time in the briefing room... and it showed. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
ICYMI: John Kelly Steps Up To The Podium
Royce On Iran Deal: 'Enforce The Hell Out...
Coons: Trump Sending Mixed Signals On Iran...
MGM Resorts Disputes Police Timeline In...
For Facts Sake: Velshi & Ruhle fact check...
Joe and Mika discuss Kennedy School town hall
US Woman and family released after 5-year...
What's driving Trump's latest press comments?
Trump goes after Puerto Rico in new tweets
Analysis: Sandberg Says Facebook Seeks to...
What Congress hopes to hear from Sheryl...
What guardrails can Congress set for Trump?
Vanity Fair report paints troubling White...
'Put the phone down,' senator urges Trump
Trump targets Puerto Rico in new round of...
Country positive about economy, not...
'He is disconnected': MJ takes on Trump's...
Poll: 55% of America thinks Trump is unfit...
Eugene Robinson: Latest Trump news scares...
Report: Bannon thinks just a 30% chance...
Best of MSNBC
WaPost: Angry Trump 'threw a fit' over...
Reports: 'Unstable' & 'unhappy' Trump is...
Trump: NBC News report that I wanted more...
Fmr. Sen. Maj. Ldr.: 'We're in a dangerous...
Bannon warned Trump about the 25th Amendment
Complicity of Weinstein aides key to scandal
Weinstein exposed by trail of hush money
Trump dossier holding up despite GOP attacks
Bad leadership turns PR crisis to catastrophe
Zinke having awesome time with taxpayer money
Fallout over Weinstein scandal continues...
Trump called for nearly tenfold increase...
NYT: North Korea using Trump's comments to...
Forbes editor: Trump cares about wealth...
Trump again casts doubt on Russia's 2016...
Trump on reports Tillerson called him a...
Politics
US tech giants oddly unhelpful on Russia
Manafort looked to capitalize on Trump role
At the center of 2016's most intense weekend
How Americans overlooked the Russia hack
Frum on Russia probe: Many secrets, no...
Issue of collusion still open: Sen. Burr
Tur: Pres. Trump is "the same person" as...
Bertrand: Russians wanted to "sow chaos"...
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Belcher: Price’s jet tab breaks Trump's ...
Dem & GOP Senators working to keep Trump...
Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
Mueller gets ready to interview Trump...
Schiff: More work yet on Russia, social media
Trump staff to face Mueller in Russia scandal
Facebook warned FBI of Russian activity twice
Clinton: Trump has 'no idea' what's in...
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but...
Trump crowd chants 'Lock her up!' 319 days...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Frontline looks at impact of the 'War on...
Drezner: Trump does listen to advisors...
Friedman considers impact of Russian...
Thomas Friedman: I hope Rex Tillerson...
NY congressman says Bannon should look at...
What advisors explained to Trump about...
Rachel Maddow
Open Hollywood secret exposed in new reports
Growing number speak out to accuse Weinstein
Abuse of power thematic in Weinstein charges
Nunes lunges back into Russia investigation
Nunes goes rogue with Trump Russia subpoenas
Deadly wildfires rip through California towns
US tech giants oddly unhelpful on Russia
Corker interrupts Trump 'silent movie'
Nuclear weapon opposition earns Nobel Prize
FEMA: Not our job to distribute food, water
More manslaughter charges in Flint water case
Exorbitant jet travel a Trump admin hallmark
How Americans overlooked the Russia hack
At the center of 2016's most intense weekend
Exclusive: Steele open to Senate Intel meet