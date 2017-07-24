MTP Daily 07/24/17

Jared Kushner to Appear Before House Intel Cmte. Tomorrow

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) joins MTP Daily to discuss what he plans to ask Jared Kushner when his committee interviews him tomorrow. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: GOP close to passing Obamacare replacement
Kushner: 'I did not collude with Russia'
4 hours 51 min ago
Does Kushner's statement offer clarity?
11 hours 33 min ago
Kushner: Questioning Trump's win 'ridicules' his supporters
Lewandowski: Priebus will keep his job as long as POTUS wants him
7 hours 48 min ago
They voted for Trump and need health care. This Dem. doctor volunteers
Blumenthal: Subpoenas may be necessary for Manafort, Trump Jr.
Read Kusher's full statement ahead of Senate testimony
Could President Trump pardon himself?
Actor Ron Perlman imitates Trump's speech patterns

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL