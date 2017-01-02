MTP Daily 01/02/17

Istanbul Attack: What Does the Manhunt Look Like?

Malcolm Nance, former U.S. Intelligence Officer and NBC terror analyst, joins MTP Daily to discuss the recent attack in Istanbul and what security looks like in the region. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Dem Rep: Trump's claim he has more info is 'baffling'
8 hours 47 min ago
Dems will "educate the president through the public"
5 hours 46 min ago
French workers win right to 'disconnect' from email
1 hour 58 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump resort sells NYE access to PEOTUS
9 hours 15 min ago
How Democrats will challenge cabinet picks
11 hours 14 min ago
The roadblocks Obama has set up for Trump's admin
MaddowBlog: Trump as president ... of Putin's fan club?
Spicer: Trump gets intel briefings 'all the time'
Crowley: Trump has steep learning curve ahead
Trump's NYE party may have been a conflict of interest

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL