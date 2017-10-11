10/11/17

Is Silicon Valley Prepared For Possible Russian Interference...

Kara Swisher joins MTP Daily to discuss investigations into how Russians meddled in the 2016 election through tech companies and Silicon Valley's response to accusations against Harvey Weinstein. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Vanity Fair: Bannon says Trump has 30% chance of serving full term
2 hours 12 min ago
NBC: Trump asked for a tenfold increase in nuclear arsenal
1 hour 17 min ago
Is Silicon Valley prepared for possible Russian interference in 2018?
42 min 54 sec ago
Rep to GOP incumbents: Keep your promises
57 min 42 sec ago
Weinstein accuser speaks out on harassment allegations
3 hours 57 min ago
Pudzer: If GOP doesn't pass tax reform, why did we elect them?
White House to nominate Kelly aide as Homeland Security Chief
Inside the meeting that made Tillerson call Trump a 'moron'
'Profound sense of guilt' prompted exposure of Weinstein allegations: Farrow
Frum describes how the GOP dam will break with Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL