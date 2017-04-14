04/14/17
Is it Okay to Discuss Politics at the Pulpit?
Religious leaders T.D. Jakes, JoAnn Hummel and David Saperstein join Chuck Todd to discuss how to handle our polarized politics in houses of worship. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Is it Okay to Discuss Politics at the Pulpit?
An 'All Time Low' U.S. Relationship with...
Trump's Opinion of Putin 'Getting a Little...
Ossoff: 'Grassroots Organizers' Are True...
Dems Pushing to Get Trump’s Taxes Before...
Dems Try to Turn Energy into Turnout in...
Secy. Of State Visits Moscow Amid Rising...
Neil Gorsuch’s Upcoming Impact on the...
Does Trump Admin. Have Foreign Policy...
Dem Sen: Syria Airstrikes ‘Didn’t Change...
Responding to North Korea: What are Trump...
Fmr. Ambassador to Syria: No Easy Way Out...
'Fairly Muted' Syrian and Russian...
Why Won't Trump Play Golf with the Chinese...
McCain: Trump 'Clearly Being Tested' By...
McCain: U.S. Should Hold Putin Responsible...
The Senate Goes Nuclear: What's the...
Jared Kushner: Trump's New Mr. Fix-It
Merkley Pulls All-Nighter Protesting Trump...
From the MTP Archives: Trump Says O'Reilly...
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Leon Panetta: Dangerous to Take Preemptive...
Afghan bombing an attempt to intimidate?
Ignatius: Trump becoming credible foreign...
Trump approval rating rises in new poll
Man in a chicken suit among voters at...
Mitch McConnell: Pres. Trump 'is learning...
Trump 'I don't know' if ISIS strike sends...
Depleted or incredible? Candidate vs....
Did Pres. Trump know U.S. was dropping ...
Meet the Democrat leading in a red GA...
Trump admin drops bomb as new Russia story...
Arkansas plans blitz of prisoner executions
ICE targets mother of four for deportation
British intel spotted Trump camp Russia ties
Mar-a-Lago gets 13 health code violations
Matthews: Trump's troubling choice of words
Leon Panetta: It's not the President’s...
President Trump flip-flops in first 100 days
Did FBI & CIA Ignore Warning Signs of...
The ‘Mother of All Bombs,’ Explained
Politics
CIA's Pompeo blasts Wikileaks that...
British intel spotted Trump camp Russia ties
Trump says the dollar's too strong & it's...
Second fmr Trump aide files as foreign agent
Candidate Trump: NATO is obsolete, Pres....
Is there a Trump Doctrine? President now...
Trump retracts a key campaign promise
Swalwell: Page's Russia ties worth examining
FISA warrant targeted fmr Trump advisor: WaPo
Who is Trump aide Sebastian Gorka?
FBI granted FISA warrant to monitor Carter...
Spammer's arrest eyed for Trump Russia ties
Rep. Speier on Russia investigation: Some...
One month since Trump made unfounded Obama...
Rice a convenient foil for desperate Trump
FBI's Trump investigation proceeds despite...
Trump campaign rhetoric aligned with...
Clearer picture of Russian 'active...
White House meddling threatens Trump...
Flynn Immunity Request 'A Grave and...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Trump approval rating rises in new poll
The lessons to be learned from Passover...
Breaking down Trump's week of shifts
Have intel community and Trump reconciled?
Pentagon releases footage of Afghan bomb...
Trump supporters still want disruption,...
Afghan bombing an attempt to intimidate?
Ignatius: Trump becoming credible foreign...
Thursday columns: Syria 'shock and awe'...
How changing tone on China will be a...
Trump unpredictability can be an asset,...
Senator says US allies confused over Syria...
NATO head: Trump believes in a strong NATO
Are we seeing a major shift in the White...
Joe: It was a win for the United States...
'Bipartisan bankruptcy' plaguing DC, says...
Iraq vet and congressman wants to know...
Trump lifts hiring freeze, but agencies...
Trump moving to mainstream on foreign...
Halperin: Why does Bannon want this job?
Rachel Maddow
British intel spotted Trump camp Russia ties
ICE targets mother of four for deportation
Arkansas plans blitz of prisoner executions
US already has troops on the ground in Syria
Tillerson fails to defend US journalist
Second fmr Trump aide files as foreign agent
FISA warrant targeted fmr Trump advisor: WaPo
Swalwell: Page's Russia ties worth examining
White House ineptitude shown in its spokesman
Trump White House Syria policy indiscernible
Spammer's arrest eyed for Trump Russia ties
Trump seals deal on new SCOTUS standard
Trump gives up on tax overhaul plan
Trump camp unclear on Syria mission's result
Trump admin sees high rate of staff turnover
Sex, ethics scandal forces governor to resign
'Old school' hack alarms Dallas alert system
Dems target red seats in special elections
Absent policy, Trump finds other motivations
Engel on Syria: How does this end well?